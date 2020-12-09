F-16 Fighting Falcon crashes in the UP

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The search continues Wednesday morning for the pilot of an F-16 Fighting Falcon that crashed Tuesday night north of the Garden Peninsula along the Delta-Schoolcraft county line in the Hiawatha National Forest.

According to Capt. Leslie Westmont, the F-16 is assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison. It crashed at approximately 8:00 p.m.

At the time of the incident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation. Emergency responders are on scene, searching for the pilot, with more crews expected to arrive by daylight. Poor cell phone connectivity in the very rural area is hindering communication efforts.

The 115th Fighter Wing said on Facebook that it planned to conduct training flights in the evening Monday through Thursday.

“Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until approximately 10:00 p.m. Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct evening/nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness. Pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize noise to area residents,” the wing wrote Sunday on Facebook.

