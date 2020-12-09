Advertisement

Firefighters: Appleton house fire could have had “tragic outcome”

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A basement fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to an Appleton home early Wednesday.

At 1:30 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 300 block of S. Midpark.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the basement.

All occupants escaped.

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control.

The department says the home had no working smoke detectors.

“With no working smoke alarms, this could have had a tragic outcome,” reads a statement from Appleton Fire.

Damage is estimated at $125,000, according to the Appleton Fire Department.

The department reminds residents to check their smoke alarms each month.

