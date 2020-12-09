ANOTHER MILD DAY THURSDAY

Finally we got some sunshine this afternoon! Skies will stay relatively clear tonight, but high clouds may pass through at times. HEADS UP: The NORTHERN LIGHTS may be visible overnight.

A solar storm is causing electrically charged particles to flow through the Earth’s magnetosphere. That means the Aurora Borealis may be visible tonight, but it’s no guarantee. If you are going to check it out, you’ll want to try between 9pm and midnight as that’s when the solar storm is forecast to peak. Make sure to get away from the city lights/light pollution to give yourself the best opportunity to see them (and look to the north, low on the horizon).

We’ll start Thursday mostly sunny, but skies should become overcast late in the day. Our next big weathermaker will pass through the area this weekend. The bulk of the energy with this storm still looks like it stays to our south. Friday is likely dry in our area with any snow/mix across southern Wisconsin.

On Saturday light snow accumulation will be possible along the Lakeshore and through the Fox Cities southward. But, areas north will generally be snow free. Those with travel plans to go south toward Milwaukee and Chicago may encounter higher snow accumulation. A blustery wind develops Friday and continues through the weekend. That will lead to a cool-down. Highs Thursday should still be into the mid 40s, but on Sunday we may not climb above freezing.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear evening, thin clouds late. Cool and calm... Northern lights? LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Early sunshine with clouds increasing late. Mild again. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cooler, and turning blustery. Snow/mix stays SOUTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A chance of light accumulating snow across eastern Wisconsin... mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Early clouds, clearing skies late. Still blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Early sunshine, then late clouds. HIGH 30 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy... a few light snow showers possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 31

