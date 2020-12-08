Water gushes into street after contractor hits main on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A geyser of water erupted into an intersection on Green Bay’s west side during a water main break.

At about 9:15 a.m., crews contracted by the city to work on traffic light replacement hit a water main at West Mason and 12th Streets, according to Green Bay Water Utility Director of Communications Andrea Hay.

Water gushed out of the break for about 30 minutes. This has been impacting traffic in an area already congested by the contracting work.

The main is about 24 inches, which is one of the larger mains in the city. Green Bay Water Utility crews were quick to the scene, but it took time to shut down valves.

No businesses or homes lost water service during the break, Hay says.

No one was hurt.

Drivers in the area could experience traffic delays.

