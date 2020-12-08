Advertisement

Unified School District of De Pere discussing how students could return in January

De Pere school district office
De Pere school district office
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - During a special board meeting Monday night, members of the Unified School District of De Pere looked at how they can get students and staff back in the classroom as soon as January.

As Action 2 News first reported in September, the district switched to virtual learning due to too many students and staff out on quarantine.

Monday night, administration looked at bringing elementary students back to in-person classes on January 11, while students in grades seven - 12 would move to a blended learning model on January 19.

Middle and high school students would come back in cohorts.

District leaders say the new plan has been vetted by health professionals.

“All of these plans that we presented today have been reviewed with the medical community and the health departments, we have made some changes and we continue to reach out to them,” said Unified School District Superintendent Ben Villarruel.

The School Board will formally vote on the new learning models at its regular board meeting next week.

