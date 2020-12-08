Advertisement

Town of Neenah removes some trees due to emerald ash borer infestation

(KOTA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:18 PM CST
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in the Town of Neenah say some trees have been removed from Conservancy Park due to an emerald ash borer infestation.

The emerald ash borer is an invasive species that damages trees, and makes them more likely to fall down.

Town leaders say they hope to put together a replanting program over the next few years.

