Texas attorney general challenging Wisconsin election results; AG calls suit “embarrassing”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - The attorney general for the state of Texas has filed a case with the United States Supreme Court challenging the presidential election results in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Ken Paxton, a Republican, filed the suit Tuesday in the latest effort to overturn results in states that voted for Democrat Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump and supporters have claimed massive voter fraud in these states, but most of their cases have been dismissed as lacking evidence.

Paxton complains there was “the appearance of voting irregularities in the Defendant States that would be consistent with the unconstitutional relaxation of ballot-integrity protections in those States’ election laws.”

Paxton says the alleged violations of state election law “violate one or more of the federal requirements for elections.” Paxton says there were violations of due process, equal protection and the Electors Clause. He compares the alleged issues to the “hanging-chad saga of the 2000 election.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul shot back, calling Paxton’s lawsuit “genuinely embarrassing.”

“I feel sorry for Texans that their tax dollars are being wasted on such a genuinely embarrassing lawsuit. Texas is as likely to change the outcome of the Ice Bowl as it is to overturn the will of Wisconsin voters in the 2020 presidential election,” Kaul stated. “As we are in various other meritless cases challenging the results of the election, the Wisconsin Department of Justice will defend against this attack on our democracy.”

All four states have certified results of the election. In Wisconsin, a recount paid for by Trump confirmed that Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear a suit filed by Trump seeking to toss out 221,000 ballots in Dane and Milwaukee Counties. In a 4-3 vote, the justices ruled that Trump’s complaint must be filed in lower courts.

Trump’s attorneys did that, and the case will be heard in Milwaukee County.

Wisconsin’s presidential electors cast their votes on Dec. 14.

