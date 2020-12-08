Advertisement

SUN RETURNS WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After a stretch of gloomy days...Finally a pretty good chance at some sun Wednesday! A possible problem tonight though... As the clouds thin patchy fog may be possible. Any fog that develops could freeze on contact and make some slippery spots. So just a heads up there...

Otherwise Wednesday’s sun should give temperatures a nice boost back into the 40s! Enjoy it while you can, as clouds will increase during the day Thursday.\

We are still watching a storm that COULD impact the area later Friday into Saturday. As of today, it looks like most of the storm passes to our southeast. Still, we have a chance of some light rain and/or snow snow (mainly south). We will also have some blustery winds with this system, and there could be some Lakeshore flooding. The expected path of the storm keeps shifting, so things may still change between now and then, so keep checking back for more updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: WSW 6-12 MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-15MPH

TONIGHT: A cloudy evening, then a slow clearing. CHANCE of patchy freezing fog late. LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mild for December with a sunny afternoon. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mild again. A sunny start, but skies gradually turn cloudy with time. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy with spotty rain showers later, mainly south. Turning breezy later on. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy. A chance of light accumulating snow across southern Wisconsin. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Early flakes south? Then clearing skies. Colder, still blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. HIGH 31 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Chance of a few snow showers. HIGH: 32

