STUCK IN THE CLOUDS...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you think of our atmosphere in layers, we have a blanket of warmer air trapping a layer of cooler air closer to the ground. This “inversion” in the atmosphere is keeping our stubborn cloud cover in place. Until we get a weathermaker to dislodge this weather pattern, expect these clouds to stick around today. Despite the overcast skies, it’s probably going to be dry.

A breezy southwest wind will develop, allowing for more mild December weather. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 30s. It’s going to get even warmer over the next couple days, with highs in the middle 40s. Tomorrow’s temperatures will be about 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

As the warmer and drier air arrives from the west late tonight, some clearing is expected to take place. If skies begin to clear out after midnight, patchy freezing fog MAY form, especially over central Wisconsin. Otherwise, sunshine finally returns tomorrow, as the “inversion” is broken. It looks like we’ll keep the sunshine through the midweek.

We’re still tracking a more significant storm system that will swing through the region late in the week... The latest information suggests this storm will track farther south than previously expected. While we may see rain switching to snow into Saturday, it’s looking like accumulations will be on the light side. It’s still possible that this storm track moves north again, so stay tuned as we pass along the very latest to you...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Overcast again. Turning breezy. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: A cloudy evening. Some clearing LATE... With perhaps patchy freezing fog? LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns. Mild for December. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Sunshine and high clouds Mild again. HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Cloudy with brisk winds. A chance of showers, mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A chance of light accumulating snow across eastern Wisconsin. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Clearing skies. Still blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Seasonably cold. HIGH 31

