St. Norbert College music professor set to release first vocal album

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A St. Norbert College music professor is ready to share her singing talent with the world.

She’s releasing her first digitally recorded vocal album on January 1, 2021.

Growing up in Taiwan, Yi-Lan Nui realized she had a gift by the age of 10.

“My mom had this philosophy, you don’t know what you have until you do it, so I think my talent was discovered that way,” recalls Yi-Lan.

After moving to the U.S. in 1998 to pursue a masters degree in music, Yi-Lan became a music professor at St. Norbert College.

For the past two years, she’s worked on her first vocal album, a collection of French sacred pieces composed by 19th century French opera composer Charles Gounod.

“The album is called Chanter et Souffrir, that means singing and suffering, and it’s kind of interesting and ironic and true at the same time, people always say, ok, are you singing when you’re suffering, yeah, when people are too happy I guess you sing a little, but when you’re sad, oh boy, you really sing because you use singing as a tool to express yourself,” says Yi-Lan.

“I think we’ve pretty much come to the conclusion we were born to do this together,” says Elaine Moss, St. Norbert College Instructor of Piano and Staff Accompanist.

Moss says aside from her stunning voice, Yi-Lan’s work ethic is second to none.

“She practices every day, she works so hard, she uses all resources, past teachers, colleagues and she’s so musical, it’s just all from her heart,” says Moss.

Now living her dream to both teach and perform, Yi-Lan considers her singing a gift to share.

“People will give donations to church or to charity, for me this is my way that I give back to the world, so I have this talent, and I work with talented people, together we make this music and we give it back to society,” says Yi-Lan.

And Yi-Lan’s first album is likely just the beginning.

“My proud moment is to realize where I really am and I can start improving,” says Yi-Lan.

But first perhaps, she’ll take just a little break.

“Recoup for one year, maybe 2021,” says Yi-Lan with a smile.

