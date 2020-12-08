Packers: Only team employees, family members to attend rest of regular season home games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have formally announced that only Packers employees and their immediate household family members will be able to attend the rest of the team’s home games during the 2020 season.

#Packers official decision on fans for the remainder of regular season: https://t.co/6u66KYkUOi — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) December 8, 2020

#Packers No general attendance fans allowed in regular season https://t.co/NvLBko9qzF — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 8, 2020

Tuesday’s decision came after the team consulted with local healthcare and public health officials.

According to team officials, infection rates in Brown County and in many areas in Wisconsin are improving, the overall rate remains at a high level, and is the fourth highest among NFL cities. In addition, they cited hospitalizations and deaths remain at high levels both locally and across the state.

The team also said with the holiday season approaching, officials are concerned the rate may spike again.

“The approach to any potential home playoff game(s) will be decided at a later date,” per the Packers. https://t.co/2Qq3MBePXC — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 8, 2020

About 500 employees and their immediate household family members had been in attendance the past two home games to test COVID-19 safety protocols at Lambeau Field.

The announcement comes one day after a source with knowledge on the game attendee situation said there would “most likely” be fans at the final two home games in December.

UPDATE: #Packers spokesperson tells me process of evaluation still ongoing and no decision has been made. But "Most Likely" isn't saying there has been a decision, just that things could be trending in right direction https://t.co/njvNGYLGN1 — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 7, 2020

Team officials say the approach to any potential home playoff game or games will be decided later, however they didn’t specify an exact date.

