Packers: Only team employees, family members to attend rest of regular season home games

Decision comes one day after a source with knowledge of the matter told Action 2 Sports that fans would “most likely” be at the final two December home games
Packer employees and their families were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Sunday night versus the Chicago Bears.
Packer employees and their families were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Sunday night versus the Chicago Bears.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have formally announced that only Packers employees and their immediate household family members will be able to attend the rest of the team’s home games during the 2020 season.

Tuesday’s decision came after the team consulted with local healthcare and public health officials.

According to team officials, infection rates in Brown County and in many areas in Wisconsin are improving, the overall rate remains at a high level, and is the fourth highest among NFL cities. In addition, they cited hospitalizations and deaths remain at high levels both locally and across the state.

The team also said with the holiday season approaching, officials are concerned the rate may spike again.

About 500 employees and their immediate household family members had been in attendance the past two home games to test COVID-19 safety protocols at Lambeau Field.

The announcement comes one day after a source with knowledge on the game attendee situation said there would “most likely” be fans at the final two home games in December.

RELATED: Source: Fans will “most likely” attend the last two Packers games

Team officials say the approach to any potential home playoff game or games will be decided later, however they didn’t specify an exact date.

