Advertisement

Man declared missing and endangered found alive in Stevens Point

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and...
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Daley, 48, is believed to be missing and endangered.(Marinette County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities at the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office say a man who was reported missing and endangered late last month has been found alive.

The Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement in the Stevens Point area made physical contact with 48-year-old Kevin Daley Tuesday afternoon.

Daley was reported missing and endangered on November 30 after his vehicle was found on November 24 in a remote part of northern Marinette County.

RELATED: Marinette County Sheriff: Help needed finding man believed to be endangered

Although Daley isn’t from Marinette County, he has recreational ties to the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Daley is being physically and mentally assessed at this time.

A search for Daley that was scheduled for next Saturday is now canceled.

Authorities say they are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 2,155 new cases, 19 more deaths
DHS: Amount of confirmed, active coronavirus cases now below 15%, fewer than 3,000 new cases added Sunday
Packer employees and their families were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Sunday night versus...
Source: Fans will “most likely” attend the last two Packers games
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol
A break sends water gushing into the intersection of West Mason and 12th in Green Bay. Dec. 8,...
Water gushes into street after contractor hits main on Green Bay’s west side

Latest News

Toys donated by residents in the Parker Farms subdivision fill the bed of a pickup truck.
Darboy neighborhood holds Toys for Tots donation drive
covid-19 vaccine
WARNING: How to spot a COVID-19 vaccine scam
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 surpasses accidents as 3rd leading cause of death in Wisconsin
Yi-Lan Niu considers her singing talent a gift to share.
St. Norbert College music professor set to release first vocal album