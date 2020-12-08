It’s the final week to donate to Toys for Tots, Brown County Tavern League joins tradition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the last week to help out many children and families in the community with a donation to Toys for Tots.

Despite the perils of the pandemic, the Marine Corps says the community is coming together with donations, keeping pace with last year.

“In fact, I’m impressed. I was expecting for it to be a little bit harder...my job’s been easy this year,” said Staff Sergeant, Dewayne Thomas, the Toys for Tots coordinator.

This year is the first time the Brown County Tavern League is getting in on the tradition.

“Now more than ever there’s so many charities that are in need. We’re that avenue to help bridge this gap to try to help get donations to charities that need it the most,” said Don Mjelde, president of the Tavern League.

The Tavern League is also collecting non-perishable food items for Paul’s Pantry.

“We gave $1.9 million in 2019 to charities, fundraisers, nonprofits. We’re not going to hit that mark this year, but we’re never going to stop. We’re always here to help the community out in any way that we can,” said Mjelde.

Mjelde says you’ll see collection boxes at more than a dozen taverns in the county.

Collections will continue through this week, before the food and the toys will be distributed, which will look a little different this year

“In order to mitigate the spread of COVID, we’re going to see more people doing some drive-thru drives, where they’re putting the gifts together. Maybe only one parent being able to come in, we’re just doing what we can to ensure that we still meet the intent of the drive,” said Sgt. Thomas.

The Brown County Tavern League is collecting donations for Toys for Tots and Paul's Pantry.

