Advertisement

Governor appoints LaKeisha Haase to Winnebago County Circuit Court

LaKeisha Haase has been appointed judge in Winnebago County Circuit Court.
LaKeisha Haase has been appointed judge in Winnebago County Circuit Court.(Provided by office of governor)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed LaKeisha Haase to Winnebago County Circuit Court, making her the first African American judge in that county.

“I am honored and grateful to be selected by Gov. Evers to serve Winnebago County as a circuit court judge,” said Haase. “I am excited to serve the citizens of Wisconsin and am committed to providing equal access to the court.”

Haase will fill the vacancy left by retired Judge Karen L. Seifert

“The people of Winnebago County and Wisconsin deserve judges who apply the law fairly and equally,” said Gov. Evers. “LaKeisha Haase will do just that. She will be an excellent judge for the people of Winnebago County.”

Haase is a graduate of Marquette University Law School and the University of Wisconsin—Oshkosh.

In private practice, she has represented people in criminal and family law.

Haase previously served as a state public defender.

Haase is a member of the Wisconsin Association of African American Lawyers, the Wisconsin and National Associations of Criminal Defense Attorneys, and the Winnebago County Bar Association.

“I have known LaKeisha for many years and I have no doubt she will be a thoughtful and compassionate judge,” said retired Winnebago County Judge Thomas Gritton. “Gov. Evers made a strong appointment and the people of Winnebago County will benefit with Lakeisha’s appointment to the bench.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 2,155 new cases, 19 more deaths
DHS: Amount of confirmed, active coronavirus cases now below 15%, fewer than 3,000 new cases added Sunday
Packer employees and their families were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Sunday night versus...
Source: Fans will “most likely” attend the last two Packers games
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol
A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Photo is from dehumidifier fire in July.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units

Latest News

Yi-Lan Niu considers her singing talent a gift to share.
St. Norbert College music professor set to release first vocal album
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stubborn clouds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stubborn clouds
A break sends water gushing into the intersection of West Mason and 12th in Green Bay. Dec. 8,...
Water gushes into street after contractor hits main on Green Bay’s west side
ABC announces “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” hosts