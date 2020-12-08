Governor appoints LaKeisha Haase to Winnebago County Circuit Court

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed LaKeisha Haase to Winnebago County Circuit Court, making her the first African American judge in that county.

“I am honored and grateful to be selected by Gov. Evers to serve Winnebago County as a circuit court judge,” said Haase. “I am excited to serve the citizens of Wisconsin and am committed to providing equal access to the court.”

Haase will fill the vacancy left by retired Judge Karen L. Seifert

“The people of Winnebago County and Wisconsin deserve judges who apply the law fairly and equally,” said Gov. Evers. “LaKeisha Haase will do just that. She will be an excellent judge for the people of Winnebago County.”

Haase is a graduate of Marquette University Law School and the University of Wisconsin—Oshkosh.

In private practice, she has represented people in criminal and family law.

Haase previously served as a state public defender.

Haase is a member of the Wisconsin Association of African American Lawyers, the Wisconsin and National Associations of Criminal Defense Attorneys, and the Winnebago County Bar Association.

“I have known LaKeisha for many years and I have no doubt she will be a thoughtful and compassionate judge,” said retired Winnebago County Judge Thomas Gritton. “Gov. Evers made a strong appointment and the people of Winnebago County will benefit with Lakeisha’s appointment to the bench.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.