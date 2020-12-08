Financial assistance needed to help with development of former Brin building site

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A plan to develop on the site of the former Brin Building in downtown Menasha might be on hold without some financial help from the city.

Council members were told Monday evening that tax increment financing, also known as a TIF, is now necessary for the project.

The former Brin building is located at the corner of Main and Tayco in Menasha’s downtown area, and a developer has plans to turn the site into a mixed use property, featuring 8,000 square feet of commercial space and at least 45 apartments.

In a memo from the developer to city officials, the developer says financial “projections used from the beginning of this development were overly aggressive and, in some cases, incorrect.”

The mayor clarified the memo.

“We are confident it will happen as is the development group. We do think it will require a little bit of city investment in the form of a TIF, to help bridge that gap between what the bank wants to see for debt coverage and the cash flow of the project right now,” said Menasha Mayor Don Merkes.

For now, the exact amount of TIF dollars being requested from the city isn’t clear, and some on the council say the memo came as a surprise.

“I hope I can get some confidence back in this project here because we had the developers on a couple of weeks ago and everything, everything seemed to be okay, but if he’s stepping away, we’re stumbling,” said Menasha Alderman James Taylor.

The building caught on fire in August of 2018, and the property was bought by the city for one dollar, with the agreement that tax payers would cover the cost of razing it.

Mayor Merkes says he still hopes to see construction start after January 1 of 2021.

“We really see this momentum around the river front and this is a really key project to continue that momentum right thru our downtown,” said Merkes.

TIF funding for the project is expected to be on the agenda when the Menasha City Council meets on December 21.

CLICK HERE for a Common Council agenda list for 2020 meetings.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.