Downtown Green Bay showcases vendors in social media market

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Downtown Green Bay is connecting the community with vendors during virtual Farmers Markets.

Typically, winter markets are held in-person at the KI Convention. Due to COVID-19, those Saturday markets have been canceled.

Downtown Green Bay came up with an idea to shine a light on vendors during a difficult time. Each day, a vendor will be featured on the Downtown Green Bay Facebook page.

The effort is called the 12 Days of Giveaways.

12 Days of Giveaways with the Downtown Green Bay's Virtual Farmers Markets!🎄 Your favorite local vendors have so many... Posted by Downtown Green Bay on Monday, December 7, 2020

Participants can purchase items, buy gift baskets, and enter to win gift baskets.

Kathryn Kroll, marketing manager, Downtown Green Bay, Inc, says the local artists and vendors need the support.

“We know our holiday market, some of the other holiday markets in the community, a lot of the craft shows simply aren’t able to happen this year. so we want to be able to connect our community to the vendors they love and it’s a great way to purchase your holiday Christmas gifts,” says Kroll.

Downtown Green Bay is also coordinating vendor pop-ups at businesses.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.