Darboy neighborhood holds Toys for Tots donation drive

DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Christmas spirit is in the air as the community rallies for Wednesday’s “Last Call” for the Toys for Tots campaign. Action 2 News has reported on how the need is even greater this year. One neighborhood is helping to make sure every kid has gifts under the Christmas tree.

Collecting donation for Toys for Tots is nothing new for Heather Wessley. She helps to coordinate the initiative at Fox Communities Credit Union, where she works. But, with lobbies closed this year, because of the pandemic, donations weren’t coming in like in years past.

According to Wessley, “I walked through the lobby the other day and noticed how sad the lobby looked. Normally this time of year the whole lobby is full of toys and it just feels like Christmas, but it

doesn’t look like that anymore with no one coming and going through the branches.”

Wessley decided to put an SOS out to her neighbors in the Parker Farms subdivision in Darboy, requesting toys for tots donations. Those neighbors came through. “A lot of people were very excited and interested in donating. And with a subdivision of only about 70 homes, we had 154 toys dropped off,” says Wessley.

The toy drive not only helped the neighborhood get into the holiday spirit, but the impact these toys will have is what makes their delivery so special.

“I feel like my heart could explode with the joy knowing we’re going to bring to some children,” says neighbor Carrie Klein.

Katie Vandenheuval adds, “I think it’s been a tough year on everyone and to see all of these toys and know these kids are going to have a good Christmas, I think it’s wonderful.”

The Salvation Army hopes donations like this, will hopefully inspire others to help too. Kristal Knudtson from The Salvation Army Fox Cities says, “Don’t get overwhelmed by that much extra people in need, let the community come together, not one person can help solve this.”

But, the Parker Farms families will do their best as they hope to make their Toys for Tots toy drive an annual tradition.

