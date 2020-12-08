Advertisement

CLOUDS TODAY... SUN RETURNS TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Dec. 8, 2020
Skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Most will stay totally dry, but we may squeeze a few flurries out of the clouds at times into this evening. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday... getting into the middle and upper 30s. There should be a brisk southwest wind, gusting to 25 mph.

That southwest breeze gets lighter, but continues through Thursday... allowing for some milder December weather. High temperatures should push into the 40s both Wednesday and Thursday, that’s 10-15° warmer than average for the second week of December. We’ll see plenty of sun tomorrow, but skies will turn cloudy Thursday.

We’re still tracking a more significant storm system that will swing through the region late in the week. The latest trends suggest this storm will track farther south... and may spare much of the area from any significant rain or snow. Skies will be cloudy on Friday, and spotty rain showers are possible... mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. There will be a change to snow on Saturday, but it appears any accumulation will be limited to southern Wisconsin at this time. It’s still possible the storm track shifts back to the north, so stay tuned as we pass along the very latest to you.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: SW 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Overcast again. Turning breezy. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: A cloudy evening. Some clearing LATE... patchy freezing fog, otherwise quiet. LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mild for December with a sunny afternoon. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mild again. A sunny start, but skies gradually turn cloudy with time. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy with spotty rain showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. A chance of light accumulating snow across southern Wisconsin. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Clearing skies. Colder, still blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Flurries? HIGH 31 LOW: 22

