Advertisement

Christmas elf from Winneconne donates trees to families in need

She started a Facebook page called Kristi Trees wanting to spread the Christmas spirit as the year 2020 comes to a close.
She started a Facebook page called Kristi Trees wanting to share the Christmas spirit as the...
She started a Facebook page called Kristi Trees wanting to share the Christmas spirit as the year 2020 comes to a close.(WBAY)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and Santa Claus is busy at the North Pole, so he needs all the help he can get.

Action 2 News is hearing there’s an elf wandering around Northeast Wisconsin delivering Christmas trees to families in need.

“It’s so fun to dress up and then really for the children, to foster that Christmas spirit and Christmas giving and spread the magic,” said Kristi Schmidt who runs the Facebook page Kristi Trees.

Kristi Schmidt, a Christmas elf from Winneconne, came up with the idea just this month, realizing there’s a need.

She started a Facebook page called Kristi Trees wanting to share the Christmas spirit as the year 2020 comes to a close.

“The first response to a family that I delivered a tree to, the little girl was so excited, and I got really positive feedback, so that’s what spawned the idea,” said Schmidt.

The trees are delivered with care, as Kristi the elf scurries away after her delivery, leaving behind some personal touches.

“If they have children I’ll leave a special little note for the kids and I’ll leave candy canes and possibly an ornament if I have it,” said Schmidt.

Anyone who wants to support the cause can sponsor a tree to help bring a smile to a family who can’t afford one this year.

“It’s so nice too because it’s allowed people in the community to donate items like Christmas ornaments and lights and Christmas stands that they’re in need to get rid of too, and it can help someone else,” said Schmidt.

To help the cause check out Kriti Trees on Facebook here.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 2,155 new cases, 19 more deaths
DHS: Amount of confirmed, active coronavirus cases now below 15%, fewer than 3,000 new cases added Sunday
Packer employees and their families were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Sunday night versus...
Source: Fans will “most likely” attend the last two Packers games
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol
A break sends water gushing into the intersection of West Mason and 12th in Green Bay. Dec. 8,...
Water gushes into street after contractor hits main on Green Bay’s west side

Latest News

Toys donated by residents in the Parker Farms subdivision fill the bed of a pickup truck.
Darboy neighborhood holds Toys for Tots donation drive
December 8 Birthday Club
December 8 Birthday Club
WATCH: 12 Days of Giving Market
Downtown Green Bay showcases vendors in social media market
The campaign ends Wednesday December 9.
It’s the final week to donate to Toys for Tots, Brown County Tavern League joins tradition