ABC announces “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” hosts

BILLY PORTER TO JOIN RYAN SEACREST AND LUCY HALE IN TIMES SQUARE FOR”DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2021″

Ciara Returns to Host Los Angeles Celebration

Countdown to 2021 Starts New Year’s Eve at 7 PM CST on ABC

LOS ANGELES (December 8, 2020) – dick clark productions and ABC today announced that Emmy®, Grammy® and Tony® winner Billy Porter, who hosted the New Orleans festivities for the first time last year, will join Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in Times Square in New York for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.” Returning to the show for her fourth year, award-winning multi-platinum selling artist Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities. In his 16th year as host of America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City on Thursday, December 31, 2020, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on ABC. This is a broadcast event closed to the public.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” said Seacrest. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

This year marks the 49th anniversary of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition which celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 1 AM CST and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. Additional details around hosts, performers in Times Square and other locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, country artist Jessie James Decker will return as Powerball correspondent for the second year. Decker will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with five randomly selected finalists across the country, before revealing the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year just after midnight on January 1, 2021.

”Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021″ is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer. For the latest Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve news, exclusive content and more, follow NYRE on social (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), on ABC sites (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram), online at newyearsrockineve.com and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #RockinEve.

