5 run from crash scene following high-speed police chase, all apprehended

(WBKO)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say five people were apprehended Monday after running from a vehicle after it crashed Monday following a high-speed police chase.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with the department tried to stop a vehicle listed as stolen out of Milwaukee at about 4 p.m.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle on I-43 at County Road V.

Authorities say the vehicle’s driver didn’t stop, and a chase of more than 110 miles per hour began on the Interstate.

The chase then continued into Ozaukee County until the vehicle crashed while trying to leave I-43 at the Belgium exit.

The Sheriff’s Office says five people left the vehicle, and were all apprehended a short time later.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was charged with fleeing/eluding, recklessly endangering safety, operate a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and numerous traffic violations.

One passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and authorities say a second passenger was charged with obstruction.

Neither of the other two passengers were charged.

The names and ages of the people in the vehicle were not immediately released.

