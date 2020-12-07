Woman charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs and acting as an accessory changes plea, sentencing set

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who was charged for alleged role in a Green Bay area drug ring changed her plea.

Stephanie Ortiz changed her plea from not guilty to guilty on the charge of Conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinols; acting as an accessory after the fact during a federal court appearance on Monday.

Ortiz was among 30 people who were taken into custody following a “large scale drug investigation” in the Green Bay area last year.

The defendants’ ages ranged at the time of arrest from 17 to 58. The crimes included maintaining a drug trafficking place; possession of marijuana, cocaine, heroin and other opiates; possession of a firearm by a felon; and three defendants face child neglect charges.

Authorities say one of the defendants, identified as Jonathan Patton, is the brother of former Packers player Charles Woodson. As Action 2 News previously reported, Patton identified himself on social media as owner-operator of Cover 2 Sports Bar and Lounge on Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Authorities say that’s where he was laundering drug money and allowing drug deals to happen at the bar.

Ortiz’s brother, Ruben Ortiz, was identified as the leader of the drug conspiracy. Prosecutors say he got multiple friends and family to sell drugs, including his 17-year-old son.

Stephanie Ortiz is a co-founder of Black Lives United in Green Bay, and was the director of prevention and outreach for End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin.

Prosecutors say she helped her brother sell drugs and encouraged parole violation through buying luxury cars in her name for her brother to use and traveling with him out of the state.

Her sentencing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 8th.

During her court appearance Monday, the court also ordered that $2,300 of her previous posted cash bond of $4,000 be returned to her, and $1,700 be kept by the Clerk’s office to be put toward court counsel fees.

Other defendants in the case, including Ruben Ortiz, are scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on March 1.

