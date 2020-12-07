Advertisement

US, Wisconsin flags at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The attack on the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu took the lives of 2,403 Americans and injured 1,178 others.

Evers says there are more than 5,800 World War II veterans currently living in Wisconsin. Typically, there is a ceremony remembering Pearl Harbor at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.

However, due to city Health Department restrictions on COVID-19 related gatherings, there will be no ceremony this year.

The order is in effect from sunrise to sunset Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS: Amount of confirmed, active coronavirus cases now below 15%, fewer than 3,000 new cases added Sunday
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Sherrie Tank of Marinette County
Pandemic is creating an increase in demand for propane, as some homeowners struggle to get some
Man arrested for OWI after driving into Fox River
A protest was held in front of St. Norbert Abbey in De Pere seeking justice for Nathan...
Protest held in front of St. Norbert Abbey as father claims his dead son was sexually abused

Latest News

A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Dec. 3, 2020.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
Firefighters battle blaze at Manitowoc business
An F-16 flying out of Volk Field
115th Fighter Wing to hold night fighter jet training
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stubborn clouds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stubborn clouds