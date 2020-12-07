UPFRONT: Trump campaign attorney, Wisconsin Attorney General discuss election lawsuits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - President Trump’s campaign has filed two lawsuits in an effort to overturn election results in the state, and while Democrats argue the lawsuits won’t go far, both sides of the table say election laws in the state should be looked into.

As Action 2 News has reported, the Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear the first lawsuit, which alleges thousands of ballots in Dane and Milwaukee Counties were cast illegally.

The second lawsuit asks for Republican controlled legislature to intervene and pick Wisconsin’s electors rather than the voters deciding.

Jim Troupis, a GOP attorney representing the Trump Campaign in Wisconsin, appeared on UPFRONT Sunday morning.

Troupis argues even though the recount is over, the laws need to be looked at closely.

Meanwhile, Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he predicted the campaign’s lawsuits would be unsuccessful.

“What you have, is you have municipal clerks, the Wisconsin Election Commission, some of the counties, deciding to write their laws, their procedures, however they’d like. They are not entitled to do that,” said Troupis.

“I think that the practices we have in Wisconsin are generally speaking are sound, I certainly would personally make some changes, but the way that you litigate those changes is not right in the immediate aftermath of an election after people have cast their ballots,” said Kaul.

The lawsuits attempt to have more than 200,000 ballots in the state tossed out.

