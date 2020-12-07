Advertisement

Two children missing after Texas slaying; Amber Alert expected soon

A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.
A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - An Amber Alert could be issued soon after deputies said two young children were caught in the middle of a deadly overnight shooting outside of Houston.

Law enforcement in Harris County said a man in his early 20s was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at an apartment complex.

Authorities believe the children, ages 1 and 8, are with the suspected shooter.

Officials say the suspect and his girlfriend left with the two children in a 2019 black Cadillac DTS with paper tags.

“They were taken by the male who just committed a felony by shooting an individual, so I wouldn’t take their safety for granted that they are OK,” said Sgt. Greg Pinkins of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Two other children, ages 11 and 6, were left at the apartment with a second woman who has been speaking with investigators.

It’s unclear how the children are connected to the adults involved.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS: Amount of confirmed, active coronavirus cases now below 15%, fewer than 3,000 new cases added Sunday
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Sherrie Tank of Marinette County
Pandemic is creating an increase in demand for propane, as some homeowners struggle to get some
Man arrested for OWI after driving into Fox River
A protest was held in front of St. Norbert Abbey in De Pere seeking justice for Nathan...
Protest held in front of St. Norbert Abbey as father claims his dead son was sexually abused

Latest News

There's a lot of fiction going around when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine rumor and myths
A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Dec. 3, 2020.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2005 file photo, retiring Sen. Paul Sarbanes speaks to a crowd during a...
Former Sen. Paul Sarbanes of Maryland has died at 87