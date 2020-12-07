Advertisement

Soukup pleads not guilty to killing roommate in Sturgeon Bay

Complaint says Susan Soukup was upset the victim didn’t die right away
Susan Soukup
Susan Soukup(Door County Jail photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Susan Soukup pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree intentional homicide for the murder of her roommate in Sturgeon Bay last August.

Prosecutors say Soukup, 52, told investigators she was angry with her roommate for not wanting to hear about her day after the roommate came home from work. According to the criminal complaint, Soukup indicated she had the idea of killing her roommate and began obsessing over it. When the woman was sleeping, Soukup stabbed her in the neck. The woman started to defend herself, and Soukup stabbed her four or five more times.

Police responded to a 911 call to their Florida St. apartment and found the victim collapsed in the hallway of their Florida St. apartment. She died later at the hospital. Soukup told 911 dispatchers she “just did something really terrible.”

Soukup remains in the Door County jail.

She’s not due back in court until February.

