Rodgers becomes fastest to 400 TD passes in Packers’ 30-16 win over Eagles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On the week of his 37th birthday, Aaron Rodgers threw his 400th career touchdown pass, becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to do so.

Rodgers showed off his MVP-like mastery of the game against the Eagles. Rodgers led the Packers to a win and 9-3 record on the season. And Davante Adams? Brought the potential milestone to his teammates’ attention 4 hours before the game. Whoever scored on Rodgers’ 3rd TD strike of the day was going to save that ball for the QB and make the moment special.

“I was on Twitter and somebody had tweeted out that he needed 3 more and was at 397 so I made everyone aware,” Adams said. “Don’t throw the ball. Don’t keep that ball. Because I don’t think Aaron has any of his century-mark touchdown passes. It is something special to be a part of that because I caught #200 as well. But that was my first touchdown, so I got to keep that one. He let me keep that one. As soon as I crossed that line I was looking for him, and he was coming towards me so I kind of gave him a little worship, held the ball up for him, and we made sure we got him that one.”

“Yeah, I was thinking ‘Get up, man! What are you doing?’” Rodgers said. “But it was a cool moment. I can remember all the 100 notches. This will be the first out of those where I get the ball. It’s always interesting to see who gets the milestone throw. Pretty cool that Davante got it.”

And after this milestone? Rodgers is always looking towards his next. And he said he wants to have 500 touchdown passes before he hits 100 career interceptions. Right now he has 400 scores and 88 picks. Could he really throw 100 more before getting a dozen interceptions? Well, his last 100 scores have come against just 10 picks.

“Like my man Kevin Garnett said one time, ‘Anything is possible!’” Rodgers said. “That would be sweet. I haven’t necessarily identified that as a goal. I’m just living in the moment for this year and trying to enjoy it as much as possible. Hopefully I am still playing to have 500.”

This year Rodgers has 36 touchdown passes and only 4 interceptions and is on pace for the best stats of his career. The NFL MVP award will likely come down to a battle between the State Farm quarterbacks: Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

And the Packers offense, as a whole, is experiencing a golden age. Adams surpassed 1,000 yards receiving Sunday. Aaron Jones exceeded 1,000 yards from scrimmage during the game. And tight end Robert Tonyan took over the tight end touchdown lead with 8 TD catches.

“You know, we are in a really good spot as a team right now,” Adams said. “We are having some of the best practices and walk-throughs that we have had during my time here. It’s kind of a heightened awareness and attention to detail over the past few weeks. It’s beautiful to see because it would be easy to take your foot off the gas when you’re playing well.”

“I think we are in a good position as a team,” Rodgers said. “The first goal is always the NFC North and we are 3 games up with 4 to play. I think if you look at the opponents we have had the last few weeks, the defenses especially, we have played some really good defenses. This was a really stout defense with a lot on veterans on their side.”

“It’s always fun to win in this league,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur. “It is never easy. But I was really proud of our guys, just the way that we battled. What I really like about our team is when it did get a little bit rough for us there was no panic, nobody blinked. We stuck together and were able to finish the game.”

