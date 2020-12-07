Random Acts of Kindness performed in honor of Olivia Stoffel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Olivia Stoffel, the youngest victim from the 2015 Trestle Trail shooting, would have turned 17 years old on December 7th. Stoffel, who was eleven at the time of her death, her father, Jonathan, and another man, Adam Bentdahl, were all killed by a gunman who then took his own life. On her 17th birthday the community is remembering and honoring the young woman by helping others.

Olivia’s Board at the Darboy Corner Store is full of free meals for those in need. The board was started last year in honor of Olivia Stoffel’s 16th birthday, and continues to make a difference today -- on her 17th birthday.

“We looked this morning and we have collected and given away over $1600 in meals. So that’s awesome, just right here in our community,” says Patti Rodencal, owner of the Darboy Corner Store.

For the past five years, on Stoffel’s birthday, members of the community have been completing random acts of kindness. It’s a movement that means so much to so many.

According to Officer Nick Oleszak with the Menasha Police Department, “She’s such a wonderful influence, continues to be a driving force in our community for random acts of kindness, to pay it forward.”

Members of the Menasha Police force, who responded to the tragic Trestle Trail shooting, are honoring the young woman today too. They are performing random acts of kindness on some of the people they believe are the unsung heroes during the pandemic.

“It really is a wonderful feeling,” says Oleszak.

A group from the PD delivered gift cards to food service workers at Menasha High School.

“It makes me teary. It’s quite the honor, quite the honor,” says recipient Shelly Steeno.

Before delivering donuts to even more people packing up additional meals for families in the district. It’s a heartfelt thank you that means so much to the recipients.

“That’s awesome because we knew her and very tragic what happened but it’s awesome to be able to pay it forward and this was really cool, this was a nice surprise,” says Michelle Keberlein, who received the donut delivery.

And a nice way to remember a young woman who even years after her death, continues to touch her community.

Other acts of kindness in Olivia’s name have been shared on the Olivia’s Heart Facebook page.

