Pulaski School Board votes to stick with January hybrid learning plan

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pulaski School Board Sunday evening voted to stay with a plan to return to hybrid learning in January.

The 4-3 vote came during a three-hour special meeting in which board members heard from the community about a vote last week to move up the start of the hybrid model to Dec. 10.

That means the district will remain all-virtual until they transition to that hybrid mix of in-person and virtual learning in January.

On Jan. 11, elementary school students will transition to the hybrid model.

On Jan. 25, grades 6-12 will transition to the hybrid model.

Over the weekend, the Pulaski School District announced a special board meeting based on on feedback from the community about the board’s previous vote to start hybrid learning before the Christmas break. Some parents supported the plan, others did not. On Sunday, the board and the community gathered for that meeting and the board voted.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE REOPENING PLAN: https://www.pulaskischools.org/reopening

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.