Police: Suspect exchanges gunfire with Milwaukee officer

Police generic
Police generic(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say an attempt by police to pull over a reckless driver resulted in shots being exchanged between a suspect and a Milwaukee police officer.

There were no injuries as a result of the gunfire.

A Milwaukee Police Department release said officers were attempting to stop a vehicle that was “operating in a reckless manner” Sunday night when the vehicle stopped at an intersection to avoid a collision.

Officers attempted to make contact with the driver when a person from the vehicle fired several shots and an officer returned fire.

The suspects, a 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, fled the scene.

They eventually stopped and were arrested without further incident.

The 24-year-old officer who fired his gun was placed on administrative duty, as is standard procedure.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

