Packers withstand late rally to outlast Eagles 30-16

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers moved to 9-3 Sunday afternoon after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at home by a score of 30-16.

Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as the Green Bay Packers withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Eagles.

Confirmation from #Packers RB Aaron Jones...OC Nathaniel Hackett indeed wears these glasses in meetings sometimes. https://t.co/RwpGL4hGMz — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) December 7, 2020

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three touchdown passes and reached a couple of career milestones to help Green Bay hand the Eagles, who are now 3-8-1 their fourth consecutive loss.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers jokes he was thinking, "Get up, get up man" after his 400th touchdown pass to Davante Adams. — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) December 7, 2020

Davante Adams told everyone that whoever catches Aaron Rodgers' third touchdown today, hold onto it because it will be Aaron Rodgers' 400th. "I don't think he has any of his century-mark touchdown (balls)," said Adams, who... https://t.co/lSg3fbpB24 pic.twitter.com/1iIYOeMPXv — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 7, 2020

Aaron Rodgers through 3/4 of the season: 36 TD passes, 3390 yards, only 4 INT, and has the Packers at 9-3 on the season 🔥 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) December 7, 2020

Aaron Rodgers has now 400 career touchdown passes and still only 88 interceptions.



So what's next?



Said Rodgers: "I'm going to see if I can get to 500 before I throw 100 picks." https://t.co/dmygqS55TH pic.twitter.com/dMfaswHfWW — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 7, 2020

Fewest Games to Reach 400 Pass TD in NFL History



Aaron Rodgers: 193

Drew Brees: 205

Peyton Manning: 209

Tom Brady: 212

Dan Marino: 227

Brett Favre: 228

Philip Rivers: 231 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 6, 2020

Adams also made history Sunday as becoming one of the only players in the Super Bowl era with 1,000 or more receiving yards and 12 or more touchdowns in their first 10 games of a season.

Davante Adams joined Hall of Famers Randy Moss (2007), Terrell Owens (2007), Marvin Harrison (1999) & Jerry Rice (1986 & 1989) as the only players in the Super Bowl era with 1,000+ rec yds & 12+ rec TD in their first 10 games of a season pic.twitter.com/rVnvZDQTnu — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 6, 2020

Kingsley Keke had two of the Packers’ seven sacks. Rodgers’ three touchdown passes increased his career total to 400.

Formula - Rodgers MVP like again, D generally solid with 7 sacks and a pick (save that 4th down TD), a splash of special teams gaffs and it's 30-16 for the now 9-3 #Packers. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) December 7, 2020

The Packers were also helped out in the fourth quarter by Darnell Savage, who nabbed his third interception in two games.

The Packers will play in Detroit next Sunday at 3:25 p.m. The Lions are now 5-7 after defeating the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon by a score of 34-30. The Packers defeated the Lions in Week 2 by a score of 42-21.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will host the Saints at the same time. The Saints, who are 10-2, have already clinched a playoff berth, and are the only team ahead of the Packers in the NFC.

In the NFC North, the Packers continue to have a three game advantage in their lead.

The Vikings are 6-6, and are followed by the Bears and the Lions, who are each 5-7.

with 4 games remaining....4!! (and remember, they are averaging 30 ppg) the #Packers have already scored more points this season (379) than they did in either 2019 (376) or 2018 (376) — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 7, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.