Oshkosh ceremony marks lives lost in Pearl Harbor and how it changed history

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans gathered in Oshkosh Monday to honor the lives lost on the date which will live in infamy.

AMVETS hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at the Elks Lodge. December 7 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the United States.

LTC (retired) Michael Hert served as Master of Ceremonies.

Vietnam combat veteran and history scholar Ron Griffin provided insight into the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

The attack on the U.S. naval base in Hawaii claimed the lives of more than 2,400 Americans.

It was just before 8 a.m. on that day when Imperial Japanese fighters and bombers mounted their surprise attack.

The next day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed Congress and marked the attack as “a date which will live in infamy.” The U.S. declared war against Japan and our forces entered World War II.

