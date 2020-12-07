Advertisement

Oshkosh ceremony marks lives lost in Pearl Harbor and how it changed history

Veterans honor Pearl Harbor Day in Oshkosh. Dec. 7, 2020.
Veterans honor Pearl Harbor Day in Oshkosh. Dec. 7, 2020.(WBAY)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans gathered in Oshkosh Monday to honor the lives lost on the date which will live in infamy.

AMVETS hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at the Elks Lodge. December 7 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the United States.

LTC (retired) Michael Hert served as Master of Ceremonies.

Vietnam combat veteran and history scholar Ron Griffin provided insight into the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

The attack on the U.S. naval base in Hawaii claimed the lives of more than 2,400 Americans.

It was just before 8 a.m. on that day when Imperial Japanese fighters and bombers mounted their surprise attack.

The next day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed Congress and marked the attack as “a date which will live in infamy.” The U.S. declared war against Japan and our forces entered World War II.

Action 2 News reporter Aisha Morales was at the ceremony and will have reports tonight.

In 2012, Action 2 News reporter Jeff Alexander accompanied Wisconsin Pearl Harbor survivor on a momentous “Return to Pearl” trip. Relive those reports here:

Remembering the Day That Will Live in Infamy

Return to the USS Arizona

Night aboard the USS Missouri

Trip brings peace to Pearl Harbor survivors

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS: Amount of confirmed, active coronavirus cases now below 15%, fewer than 3,000 new cases added Sunday
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Sherrie Tank of Marinette County
Pandemic is creating an increase in demand for propane, as some homeowners struggle to get some
A protest was held in front of St. Norbert Abbey in De Pere seeking justice for Nathan...
Protest held in front of St. Norbert Abbey as father claims his dead son was sexually abused
Man arrested for OWI after driving into Fox River

Latest News

A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Dec. 3, 2020.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
Firefighters battle blaze at Manitowoc business
An F-16 flying out of Volk Field
115th Fighter Wing to hold night fighter jet training
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stubborn clouds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stubborn clouds