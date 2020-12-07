Advertisement

On the Clock: Rodgers’ milestones, Eagles reaction

NFL Week 13: Packers 30, Eagles 16
The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/The Athletic’s Jason...
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as the Green Bay Packers withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three touchdown passes and reached a couple of career milestones to help Green Bay (9-3) hand the Eagles (3-8-1) their fourth consecutive loss.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Is this Aaron Rodgers’ best season ever?

• Nathaniel Hackett: NFL Head Coach?

• 4th Quarter Concerns for Packers?

• What I Heard / Best Reaction Following the Game

• Ad Libs

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/The Athletic’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth.

Sunday Sports Night: Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.

