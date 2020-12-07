Advertisement

MORE STUBBORN CLOUDS ACROSS THE AREA

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Icy roads are possible this morning, mainly in northcentral Wisconsin. Road conditions will be better across eastern Wisconsin, but be alert in low-lying areas and also on bridges and overpasses. Some flurries are possible today closer to the lakeshore. Otherwise, like we saw over the weekend, plenty of stubborn clouds will hover over northeast Wisconsin. Some peek-a-boo sunshine is possible in the afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper-half of the 30s.

Skies MAY partially clear out late tonight. If the clouds break up, some patchy freezing fog could form, especially in low-lying areas.

A southwest breeze will cause temperatures to rise into the midweek. Highs on Wednesday will reach the middle 40s. Then, look for a cooling trend into next weekend. That’s when a stronger storm system will swing through the Great Lakes. While it’s too early for exact details on this weathermaker, it looks like we will see mainly rain on Friday, followed by a switch to accumulating snow on Saturday. The snow may last into early Sunday morning. Keep informed over the next couple days, as we get more clues on where this storm will be tracking...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 1-10 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Morning icy spots possible. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Cool and calm. Freezing fog late? LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. A bit breezy. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny. Mild for December. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Breezy with rain developing... Snow or a wintry mix NORTHWEST. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: A morning wintry mix turns to accumulating snow. Breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Early snow showers. Clearing late. Blustery. HIGH: 28

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS: Amount of confirmed, active coronavirus cases now below 15%, fewer than 3,000 new cases added Sunday
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Sherrie Tank of Marinette County
Pandemic is creating an increase in demand for propane, as some homeowners struggle to get some
Man arrested for OWI after driving into Fox River
Jennessy Dabell
Help needed finding missing Adams County teen

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and cool
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and cool
First Alert Forecast: Clouds continue Sunday night, flurries possible
First Alert Forecast: Clouds continue Sunday night, flurries possible
First Alert Weather meteorologists
QUIET EARLY WEEK, ACTIVE BY THE WEEKEND
A weak disturbance will bring spotty flurries later today.
MOSTLY QUIET, BUT PERHAPS A FEW FLURRIES