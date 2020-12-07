MORE STUBBORN CLOUDS ACROSS THE AREA

Icy roads are possible this morning, mainly in northcentral Wisconsin. Road conditions will be better across eastern Wisconsin, but be alert in low-lying areas and also on bridges and overpasses. Some flurries are possible today closer to the lakeshore. Otherwise, like we saw over the weekend, plenty of stubborn clouds will hover over northeast Wisconsin. Some peek-a-boo sunshine is possible in the afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper-half of the 30s.

Skies MAY partially clear out late tonight. If the clouds break up, some patchy freezing fog could form, especially in low-lying areas.

A southwest breeze will cause temperatures to rise into the midweek. Highs on Wednesday will reach the middle 40s. Then, look for a cooling trend into next weekend. That’s when a stronger storm system will swing through the Great Lakes. While it’s too early for exact details on this weathermaker, it looks like we will see mainly rain on Friday, followed by a switch to accumulating snow on Saturday. The snow may last into early Sunday morning. Keep informed over the next couple days, as we get more clues on where this storm will be tracking...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 1-10 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Morning icy spots possible. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Cool and calm. Freezing fog late? LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. A bit breezy. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny. Mild for December. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Breezy with rain developing... Snow or a wintry mix NORTHWEST. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: A morning wintry mix turns to accumulating snow. Breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Early snow showers. Clearing late. Blustery. HIGH: 28

