MORE STUBBORN CLOUDS ACROSS THE AREA

Similar to what we saw over the weekend, plenty of stubborn clouds will hover over northeast Wisconsin this afternoon. Some peek-a-boo sunshine is possible, but not too much. Flurries are also possible closer to the lakeshore, but most areas will be dry. Otherwise, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Skies MAY partially clear out late tonight. If the clouds break up, some patchy freezing fog could form, especially in low-lying areas. Be alert to possible slick spots if visibility is reduced tomorrow morning.

A southwest breeze will cause temperatures to rise into the midweek. Highs on Wednesday will reach the middle 40s. Then, look for a cooling trend into next weekend. That’s when a stronger storm system will swing through the Great Lakes. While it’s too early for exact details on this weathermaker, it looks like we will see mainly rain on Friday, followed by a switch to accumulating snow on Saturday. The snow may last into early Sunday morning. Keep informed over the next couple days, as we get more clues on where this storm will be tracking...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NW 1-10 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Stubborn clouds. Cool. Flakes possible along the lakeshore. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: A cloudy evening. Cool and calm. Some clearing LATE... With perhaps freezing fog? LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Early sunshine, then turning cloudy again. A bit breezy, but milder in the afternoon. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny. Mild for December. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Breezy with rain developing... Snow or a wintry mix NORTHWEST. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: A morning wintry mix turns to accumulating snow. Breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Early snow showers. Clearing late. Blustery. HIGH: 28

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.