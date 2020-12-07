INTERVIEW: Red kettle donations are down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign are down even as there’s a greater need for help because of the pandemic. Only about two weeks remain in the charity’s largest fundraiser of the year, and donations aren’t even a quarter of what they normally are.

Kristal Knudtson with the Salvation Army gives us a status update on the donation drive and the tough decisions the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities might have to make.

