Health officials: Most will wait months for COVID vaccine

Two US pharmacy chains are preparing to give out the first COVID vaccines as soon as there's a green light from the FDA.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin health officials say most people will probably have to wait months to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says health care workers and residents of long-term care homes could get their initial shots by the end of December.

She says the state expects to receive about 50,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer for those groups.

People over 65 and people with underlying health conditions will likely receive the next batch of doses.

But she says the general population likely won’t be immunized fully until late summer or early fall of next year.

