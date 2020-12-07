Gnome Games locations offering deal in toy collection

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An area store has stepped up to help kids in need by collection toys, and they’re asking for your help.

All three Gnome Games locations - the two stores in Green Bay and one store in Appleton - are offering a special “Toys for Tots” deal.

When you buy a select board game, you can get the second for half off with it going to Toys for Tots.

The owner of Gnome Games says he felt it was important to give back to families and the community.

He also thanked the Game Manufacturers Association for partnering with him on this project.

“We believe that it’s really important that families take the time to sit down and play with each other because there’s a lot of things that happen at the table that’s outside of the game world. There’s communication, there’s conflict resolution,” said Pat Fudge of Gnome Games.

Gnome Games says its special effort will last until Wednesday.

