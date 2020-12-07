Five displaced after Green Bay house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A house fire displaced five people in Green Bay early Monday.

At about 4:30 a.m., Green Bay Metro Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Langlade Ave for a report of a home on fire.

Crews found fire on a second floor balcony and outside wall.

It took about 10 minutes for crews to put the fire out. They went inside and opened up some walls and ceilings to check for additional fire. They found no interior spread.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says damage costs are estimated at $25,000.

The American Red Cross assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.