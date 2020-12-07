Advertisement

Firefighters battle blaze at Manitowoc business

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Fire Department responded to a fire at Jagemann Plating early Monday.

At about 3:19 a.m., crews arrived at the business to see smoke coming from the building, located at 1324 S. 26th Street. Staff had evacuated prior to their arrival.

Crews entered the business and found “a large volume of fire,” according to Chief Todd Blaser. It took about 35 minutes to get the fire under control.

Crews then moved on to salvage and overhaul operations. It took time to clear smoke from the building.

There was no building-wide fire suppression system.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The department is still working on a damage cost estimate.

“All crews working at the incident did a great job in performing the tasks needed to extinguish the fire. Also a thank you to first responder agencies and the Salvation Army in assisting with firefighter rehab on scene,” reads a statement from the chief.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS: Amount of confirmed, active coronavirus cases now below 15%, fewer than 3,000 new cases added Sunday
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Sherrie Tank of Marinette County
Pandemic is creating an increase in demand for propane, as some homeowners struggle to get some
Man arrested for OWI after driving into Fox River
A protest was held in front of St. Norbert Abbey in De Pere seeking justice for Nathan...
Protest held in front of St. Norbert Abbey as father claims his dead son was sexually abused

Latest News

A dehumidifier sparks a fire in Oshkosh. Dec. 3, 2020.
Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units
An F-16 flying out of Volk Field
115th Fighter Wing to hold night fighter jet training
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stubborn clouds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stubborn clouds
US, Wisconsin flags at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day