Firefighters battle blaze at Manitowoc business

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Fire Department responded to a fire at Jagemann Plating early Monday.

At about 3:19 a.m., crews arrived at the business to see smoke coming from the building, located at 1324 S. 26th Street. Staff had evacuated prior to their arrival.

Crews entered the business and found “a large volume of fire,” according to Chief Todd Blaser. It took about 35 minutes to get the fire under control.

Crews then moved on to salvage and overhaul operations. It took time to clear smoke from the building.

There was no building-wide fire suppression system.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The department is still working on a damage cost estimate.

“All crews working at the incident did a great job in performing the tasks needed to extinguish the fire. Also a thank you to first responder agencies and the Salvation Army in assisting with firefighter rehab on scene,” reads a statement from the chief.

