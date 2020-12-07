Downtown Green Bay’s “Instagram-worthy” light display

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s CityDeck is aglow with lights of the holiday season.

Each day, lights go on at 6 a.m. They stay on until 10 p.m.

People will see giant light-up snowflakes and a walk-through ornament that will make for “Instagram-worthy” photos. Nineteen trees are wrapped in lights.

Looking for something fun, free and safe to do? Check out @DowntownGB’s beautiful holiday lights on the CityDeck. pic.twitter.com/MD7ZV99l4j — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) December 7, 2020

Kathryn Kroll, marketing manager of Downtown Green Bay Inc, hopes it will bring people downtown and into local businesses.

“We just want to spread some holiday cheer and just get people back downtown enjoying the lights and checking out some of their favorite local businesses again,” said Kroll.

Kroll says local businesses could use the help as they continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that our local businesses are really struggling. Some of your favorite restaurants, your local boutiques. So we’re hopeful that as people come out and enjoy the lights, they’ll also stop by, maybe get a cup of hot cocoa to stroll, or maybe to have dinner at one of our great restaurants beforehand,” said Kroll.

The lights will be up through the end of January.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.