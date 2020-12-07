DHS: Two different COVID-19 vaccines require two different distribution methods

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its distribution plan once COVID-19 vaccines get approval from the FDA.

During a press briefing on Monday, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said because the two vaccine front runners require different procedures for storage, it is preparing for two different distribution methods.

Pfizer’s vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage, will be distributed to hubs throughout the state. These hubs, known as Health Care Emergency Response Coalition regions, will then redistribute the vaccines to smaller clinics around its hub area.

The Moderna vaccine doesn’t require ultra-cold storage so it will be distributed directly to vaccine providers.

The state is expecting Pfizer’s vaccine to be distributed first, 49,725 doses.

“Those are first doses. The way the CDC is giving us allocation one and they will keep back for dose two, so they will have another 49,725 doses ready for us when folks need to get second dose,” said Stephanie Schauer, division of public health immunization program manager.

DHS said the first doses will go to health care workers and long-term care facilities, hopefully by the end of the December.

“That’s only going to be about 10-15 percent of our state,” said Willems Van Dijk.

Because the first doses won’t even cover all health care workers in the state, the DHS wants to remind everyone it will be several months before enough people are vaccinated to ease current health guidelines.

“We are looking into mid-to-late 2021,” said Willems Van Dijk.

