Curious koala sneaks into house, climbs Christmas tree

(CNN) - An Australian woman came home to find a koala hanging on her Christmas tree like an ornament.

The woman called rescue organization 1300 Koalaz to help her remove the misplaced marsupial. When they answered the call, they initially thought it was a prank.

However, the organization eventually arrived to remove the female koala from the tree. She is now climbing a tree outside the house she broke into.

The organization’s co-founder told CNN that it’s not particularly common for koalas to enter homes, but it does happen.

