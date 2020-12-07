CLOUDS CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY... MILDER MID-WEEK

Stubborn clouds will hover over northeast Wisconsin tonight and on Tuesday. It is possible for some brief clearing overnight. Pockets of icy fog could develop tonight anywhere we see the skies clear. Tuesday afternoon should look very similar to today. A southwest breeze of 10-15 mph lead to a slightly milder afternoon with highs into the upper half of the 30s. Highs on Wednesday will reach the middle 40s!

Skies will be mostly sunny by Wednesday afternoon, and the wind should not be quite as strong compared to Tuesday. Lows will be milder that night... staying closer to 30. Thursday should also be a mild day with highs in the lower 40s. We may start Thursday with some sunshine, but skies will become overcast through the day.

A stronger storm system will take shape to our southwest late this week, and swing through the Great Lakes on Saturday. While it’s too early for specific details on this weathermaker, it looks like we will see mainly rain on Friday, followed by a switch to accumulating snow on Saturday. The snow may last into early Sunday morning. For now, any accumulation looks to be on the lighter side, but as you well know, things can change. Keep informed over the next couple days, as we fine tune the forecast.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: A cloudy evening. Cool and calm. Freezing fog possible where any clearing occurs. LOW: 28

TUESDAY: A few peeks of sun early, then turning cloudy again. A bit breezy, but milder in the afternoon. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny. Mild for December. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Breezy and cloudy with rain developing... light snow or a wintry mix NORTHWEST. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: A morning wintry mix turns to snow... some accumulation possible. Breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Lingering flakes. Clouds gradually decrease. Blustery and colder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Blustery with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 29

