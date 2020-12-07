Another dehumidifier fire serves as reminder about recalled units

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh firefighters are reminding people to check their dehumidifiers after a recent fire.

The Oshkosh Fire Department says a fire on Dec. 3 was sparked by a dehumidifier.

Last night we had another fire due to a dehumidifier. There have been A LOT of them recalled due to the danger of... Posted by Oshkosh Fire Department on Friday, December 4, 2020

About six million dehumidifiers have been recalled because they can overheat and start fires. These malfunctioning units, first recalled in 2013, are responsible for millions of dollars in damages. Fires continue to happen. These units were sold at major retailers. Fire departments have warned that recalled units are sometimes found at garage sales and online.

The companies are Gree and Midea, but the dehumidifiers were sold under a variety of brand names.

Is your dehumidifier recalled?

SEARCH HERE: https://greedehumidifierrecall.com/ProductEntry.aspx

SEARCH HERE: https://www.recallrtr.com/dehumidifier

Consumers should turn off and unplug recalled dehumidifiers immediately.

We have a guide to the recalled units here: https://www.wbay.com/content/news/Is-your-dehumidifier-safe-Full-guide-to-recalled-makes-and-models-417340383.html

