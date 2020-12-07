115th Fighter Wing to hold night fighter jet training

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fighter jets may be visible this week as the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard conducts night flight training.

The training is scheduled for Dec. 7 - Dec. 10.

F-16 jets will take off and land until about 10 p.m.

A majority of training operations take place during daylight, but pilots and maintenance workers are also required to take part in nighttime operations.

The 115th Fighter Wing says pilots will take flight paths to minimize noise to residents.

“The 115th Fighter Wing appreciates the overall support we have from the citizens of Wisconsin and the greater Madison area as we continue to train in support of our state and federal missions,” reads a statement from the Guard.

