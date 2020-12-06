QUIET EARLY WEEK, ACTIVE BY THE WEEKEND

Outside of a few flurries, we’ll stay dry this evening and tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will dip into the mid 20s for lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday, and highs will be limited to the middle and upper 30s. Our weather trends milder and stays quiet through mid-week.

There may be some clearing Monday night, and temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler compared to tonight. Any sunshine early Tuesday should be replaced by cloud cover for the afternoon. It will be milder with highs near 40° thanks to a southwest breeze. We’re into the mid 40s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. That’s about 15° warmer than average for early December!

Clouds return over the course of Thursday, and our weather is looking more active to end the week. A potent storm system will develop to our southwest, and track towards Wisconsin on Friday. The intensity and eventual track of this storm are still somewhat unclear... and both will play a role in determining who sees rain vs. snow, the timing, and how much to expect. Recent trends have the system staying west and keeping Northeast Wisconsin in mostly rain on Friday with an eventual change to mix and snow for Saturday. Make sure to check back for updates this week as the forecast becomes more certain.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: N 3-8 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few spotty flurries. LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, but seasonably mild. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Early sunshine, then turning cloudy. Continued mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, followed by a sunny afternoon. Even milder! HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: A mostly sunny morning... becoming cloudy with time. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy and turning breezy. Rain showers develop... wintry mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Cloudy with light snow or wintry mix. Blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. Blustery and colder. HIGH: 30

