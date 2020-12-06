Phoenix Falls in non-conference finale at North Dakota State

FARGO, ND (GreenBayPhoenix.com) - The Green Bay women’s basketball team suffered a second setback at the Scheels Center on Sunday afternoon, falling to North Dakota State in the GB’s non-conference finale, 82-66. In a similar fashion to the first matchup of the weekend, Green Bay started out strong and led by as many as eight, 17-9, after two triples from Caitlyn Hibner and another from Cassie Schiltz.

North Dakota State didn’t allow for too much separation and stormed back by scoring the next nine points after back-to-back three-pointers from the Bison’s Olivia Skibiel sparked the run.The Bison converted on seven-consecutive attempts to end the second quarter, which aided a large portion of its 25-7 run over the Phoenix to end the half.The Phoenix began battling back in the third, which was started after three-straight field goals from Hibner for six of her game-high 21 points. GB chipped NDSU’s advantage down to two possessions, 62-58, as things headed to the final frame.

Jasmine Kondrakiewicz put the Phoenix on the board first in the fourth with a second-chance bucket, but North Dakota State responded with an 8-0 run to stretch the Bison lead to double digits, 70-60.The Bison would hold on for a sweep of the weekend and earn an 82-66 victory in GB’s nonconference finale.Hibner has scored in double figures three-consecutive games to start the season.

The senior was joined by freshmen Kondrakiewicz (13 points) who reached double digits for the second time and Schiltz (11 points) who set her career high in the matchup.Hot shooting from the Bison helped defend their home court, as the team finished 16-of-32 from long range and shot 55.3% (26-47) from the floor. Hamling led NDSU with 17 points.Green Bay will now prepare itself for Horizon League play, as the Phoenix welcomes in-state rival Milwaukee to the Kress Center for back to back games on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday Dec. 13.

