MOSTLY QUIET, BUT PERHAPS A FEW FLURRIES

Some early day sunshine is likely across the north, but expect mostly some cloudier skies throughout the area again today. As a weak disturbance pushes across Wisconsin this afternoon, a few stray flurries are possible. High temperueratures today will be in the low to middle 30s. During the Packers-Eagles game this afternoon and evening, temperatures will be in the 30s but feel more like the upper 20s due to a light westerly wind.

Monday on through Thursday will have a mixture of clouds and some sunshine. In addition, the temperatures will rise to the low 40s by Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. On those days, temperatures will be around 10 degrees above average!

A dynamic weather system is setting up for Friday into Saturday. The track remains a bit uncertain and as a result the precipitation type remains difficult to pin down. If the storm tracks further to the north, warmer air will be drawn in leading to mostly rain. However, if the storm tracks further to the south and east, northeast Wisconsin will be in the colder sector of air and therefore see more snow than rain. As the details are still a bit fluid, continue to check back this week as they fall into place.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: WNW 1-10 MPH

MONDAY: WNW 1-10 MPH

SUNDAY: Some early sun, then mostly cloudy. Passing flurries possible. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few spotty flurries. LOW: 28

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Early sunshine, then turning cloudy. Continued mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, followed by PM sunshine. Mild once again. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: A mostly sunny morning... becoming cloudy with time. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Cloudy and turning breezy. Rain or snow showers possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. Blustery. HIGH: 36

