Live Blog: Packers host Eagles for second straight season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers (8-3) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1) Sunday afternoon for the second straight season.
This is the first time the Eagles are playing at Lambeau Field in December.
Although the Packers have won five of the last seven meetings against the Eagles, the Eagles were the only team to beat the Packers on home turf last season.
The teams have alternated wins at Lambeau Field since 2000, with each franchise winning three games during that 20 year timespan.
Like last week, the Packers will have about 500 people in the stands to test COVID-19 safety protocols at Lambeau. The people in the stands will be Packers employees and their immediate household members.
Unlike last week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones will be playing another year older.
The duo, who share a December 2 birthday, turned 37 and 26 years old respectively earlier this week.
The Packers will be without center Corey Linsley, who has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury during last week’s win over the Chicago Bears.
Team officials announced the move Saturday, saying Linsley must sit out at least the next three games.
The game airs on CBS, with kickoff scheduled for 3:25 p.m.
As always, the Action 2 News sports team will provide updates here throughout the game.
